Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.