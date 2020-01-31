Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

