Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $144.99 and a twelve month high of $191.00.

