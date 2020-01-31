Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,425,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,819,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.