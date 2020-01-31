Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

