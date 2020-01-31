Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.22 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.18 or 0.05780906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00128388 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,588,565,325 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

