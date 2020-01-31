Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $3.39 million and $188,863.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

