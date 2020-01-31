Castle Price Reaches $0.0126 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $204,780.00 and $20.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,617,894 coins and its circulating supply is 16,222,234 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

