Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. 400,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

