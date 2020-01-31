Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.67. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.24.

CAT stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

