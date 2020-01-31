C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Jill Caseberry Buys 5,000 Shares

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Jill Caseberry bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

CCR stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 358 ($4.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,458,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.25. C&C Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCR. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

