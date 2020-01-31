CCUniverse Market Cap Tops $31,761.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $31,761.00 and $6,731.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,967,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

