CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. CDW reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 41.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

