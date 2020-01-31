CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research firms recently commented on CECE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

CECE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

