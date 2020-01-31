Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) Given $18.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cel-Sci an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVM. BidaskClub raised shares of Cel-Sci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cel-Sci in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Cel-Sci stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Cel-Sci has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

