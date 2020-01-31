Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CSFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

