Centurion Trading Up 106.3% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 106.3% against the dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $13,899.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Centurion

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

