Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $376,250.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $376,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. 6,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $492.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNBKA. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

