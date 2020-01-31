Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at $16,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $15,304,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 9,304,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,074,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

