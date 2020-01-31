Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,196 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QQQ opened at $222.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $162.89 and a 12-month high of $225.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

