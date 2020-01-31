Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 16,141 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

