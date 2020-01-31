Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,829 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $191.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $193.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

