Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,772 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.