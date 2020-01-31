Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

IJT opened at $194.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

