Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.46 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

