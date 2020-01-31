Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,159,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,694,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,126,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

