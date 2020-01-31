Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,718.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.