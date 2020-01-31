Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPYG opened at $43.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

