Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $34.24 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2067 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

