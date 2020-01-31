Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

