Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

