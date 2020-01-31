Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

