Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

