Certified Advisory Corp Sells 12,557 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance comprises about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at $16,486,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at $5,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of ARI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

