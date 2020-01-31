Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000.

IWD stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.34 and a 1-year high of $138.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

