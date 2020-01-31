CES Energy Solutions Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The company has a market capitalization of $527.17 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.48.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$311.33 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,677,139.38. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826 in the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.