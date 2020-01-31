CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 2,026,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.