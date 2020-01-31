Cfra Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 387,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,103.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,733 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,287,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 884,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,922,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

