ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00010803 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last week, ChainX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $351,729.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChainX’s total supply is 3,581,150 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

