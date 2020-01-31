Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 246 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.