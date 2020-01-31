Charles Jeffrey Gray Sells 19,589 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,377,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Jeffrey Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27.

NYSE TER traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. 2,952,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

