Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 327,360 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 12,297,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

