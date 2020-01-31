Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 3,524,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.