Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $771,789.18 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 12,297,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 481,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 142,544 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.