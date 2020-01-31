Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $24.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.18.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.