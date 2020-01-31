Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $7,457,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.