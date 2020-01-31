Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,118 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $48.00 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

