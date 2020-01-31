Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.79 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reduced their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

