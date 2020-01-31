Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 45,384 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.