Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

LOW stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.